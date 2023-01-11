Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 503 Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 999,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,993,000 after buying an additional 16,053 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,336,000. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 307,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1,898.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 299,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,122,000 after purchasing an additional 284,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 116.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 235,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,139,000 after purchasing an additional 126,909 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of VOX stock opened at $87.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.20 and a 200-day moving average of $89.77. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $78.25 and a one year high of $135.08.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.