Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $34,000 in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $217,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 7,905 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $103.99 on Wednesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.85 and a 52-week high of $144.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.25 and a 200 day moving average of $106.76.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.261 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

