Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $67,000 Investment in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 133.8% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 105,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 60,249 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NUMG stock opened at $36.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.39 and a 200-day moving average of $35.80. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $31.52.

