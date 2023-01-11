Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $67,000 Investment in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 133.8% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 105,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 60,249 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period.
Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of NUMG stock opened at $36.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.39 and a 200-day moving average of $35.80. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $31.52.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG)
- Mobileye Expects $17.5 Billion Future For Its Driver Assist Tech
- Is Salesforce’s New Rally The Beginning Of A Big Uptrend?
- Can Lockheed Martin Corporation Hit Another All-Time High in Q1?
- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- The WD-40 Company Is Ready To Rebound, But Will It?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.