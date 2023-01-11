Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Receives $65.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cogent Communications Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $61.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.11, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.37. Cogent Communications has a 52 week low of $46.75 and a 52 week high of $72.21.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.36). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $150.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.71 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.915 dividend. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 762.52%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Marc Montagner bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.88 per share, for a total transaction of $548,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,908,114.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP David Allen Kapp sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $35,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marc Montagner purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.88 per share, for a total transaction of $548,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 71,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,908,114.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,752 shares of company stock worth $1,474,982 over the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cogent Communications

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 50.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,180 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 7,213 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Featured Articles

