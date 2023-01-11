Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 601,473 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $34,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 492.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.4% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 637 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 263.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 781 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In related news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $61.21 on Wednesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.17. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTSH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.53.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

