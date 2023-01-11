Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Given New $30.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price cut by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 30.60% from the stock’s previous close.

COIN has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen lowered Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

COIN stock opened at $43.23 on Monday. Coinbase Global has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $246.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.87 and its 200-day moving average is $59.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.20). Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $590.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.76 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post -11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 11,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.62 per share, with a total value of $381,235.44. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 174,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,029,696.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 11,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.62 per share, with a total value of $381,235.44. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 174,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,029,696.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 103,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $4,407,775.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,933.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 97,224 shares of company stock valued at $4,523,179 and have sold 383,048 shares valued at $15,951,117. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 1,210.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

