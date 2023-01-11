Comerica Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 303,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in CSX were worth $8,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 294.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,250,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $983,085,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602,668 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 53.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,162,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771,922 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 80.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,529,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $335,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151,100 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 395.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,204 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in CSX by 104.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,626,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,177,000 after buying an additional 3,390,853 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Vertical Research raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of CSX to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.44.

CSX Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CSX stock opened at $32.40 on Wednesday. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.31 and its 200 day moving average is $30.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About CSX

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.