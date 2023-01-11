Comerica Bank Sells 845 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $7,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in American Electric Power by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its position in American Electric Power by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of AEP opened at $97.28 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.30 and a 52-week high of $105.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.19. The stock has a market cap of $49.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.42.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 68.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.82.

About American Electric Power



American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.



