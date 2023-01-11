Comerica Bank Trims Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,320 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $8,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 174.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 12,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 105,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,504,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,640,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,963,000 after purchasing an additional 417,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 364,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,225,000 after purchasing an additional 202,972 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $12,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 296,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,138,565.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $12,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 296,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,138,565.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total transaction of $1,513,560.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,478.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,070 shares of company stock valued at $25,617,038 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MPC opened at $116.50 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $67.49 and a 52-week high of $127.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.81. The stock has a market cap of $54.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.59.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $1.01. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The company had revenue of $47.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 25.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 13.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Further Reading

