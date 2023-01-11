Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Hovde Group dropped their price target on Community Bank System to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Community Bank System in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Community Bank System to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Community Bank System Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CBU opened at $64.06 on Tuesday. Community Bank System has a 1 year low of $58.28 and a 1 year high of $78.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.67.

Community Bank System Dividend Announcement

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.05). Community Bank System had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $175.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Community Bank System will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Bank System

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the 3rd quarter worth $342,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 594,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,722,000 after purchasing an additional 13,512 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the 3rd quarter worth $971,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,083 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Community Bank System



Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

See Also

