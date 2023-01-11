Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Piper Sandler

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CVLT. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Commvault Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $64.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 115.61, a P/E/G ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.57. Commvault Systems has a 1-year low of $50.26 and a 1-year high of $70.87.

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $188.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.53 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 14.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $34,737.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,284.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVLT. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,076 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,861 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 12,933 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.

