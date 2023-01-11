Comparing Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) and Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN)

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) and Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Iris Energy has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mullen Automotive has a beta of 2.3, meaning that its stock price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Iris Energy alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.9% of Iris Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of Mullen Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.6% of Iris Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 33.4% of Mullen Automotive shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iris Energy $59.05 million 1.52 -$419.77 million N/A N/A Mullen Automotive $65.71 million 2.93 -$36.46 million N/A N/A

This table compares Iris Energy and Mullen Automotive’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Mullen Automotive has higher revenue and earnings than Iris Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Iris Energy and Mullen Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iris Energy -623.82% -204.63% -86.13% Mullen Automotive N/A N/A -203.94%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Iris Energy and Mullen Automotive, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iris Energy 0 5 3 0 2.38 Mullen Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A

Iris Energy currently has a consensus price target of $8.51, suggesting a potential upside of 422.24%. Given Iris Energy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Iris Energy is more favorable than Mullen Automotive.

Summary

Mullen Automotive beats Iris Energy on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iris Energy

(Get Rating)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers in Canada, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

About Mullen Automotive

(Get Rating)

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures and distributes electric vehicles. It also operates CarHub, a digital platform that leverages AI to offer an interactive solution for buying, selling, and owning a car; and provides battery technology and emergency point-of-care solutions. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Brea, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.