Comparing PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) & Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH)

PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV – Get Rating) and Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.9% of PetVivo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.7% of Delcath Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 24.9% of PetVivo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of Delcath Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PetVivo and Delcath Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PetVivo $120,000.00 201.89 -$5.01 million ($0.83) -2.89 Delcath Systems $3.56 million 8.48 -$25.65 million ($3.79) -0.93

Analyst Ratings

PetVivo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Delcath Systems. PetVivo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Delcath Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for PetVivo and Delcath Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PetVivo 0 0 0 0 N/A Delcath Systems 0 0 3 0 3.00

Delcath Systems has a consensus target price of $17.33, indicating a potential upside of 393.83%. Given Delcath Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Delcath Systems is more favorable than PetVivo.

Profitability

This table compares PetVivo and Delcath Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PetVivo -1,931.96% -149.52% -116.68% Delcath Systems -757.05% -1,396.28% -124.69%

Volatility & Risk

PetVivo has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Delcath Systems has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PetVivo beats Delcath Systems on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PetVivo

PetVivo Holdings, Inc., a biomedical device company, engages in the manufacturing, commercializing, and licensing of medical devices and biomaterials for the treatment of afflictions and diseases in animals. Its lead product is Spryng, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the management of lameness and other joint afflictions, such as osteoarthritis in dogs and horses. The company's pipeline products also include 17 therapeutic devices for veterinary and human clinical applications. PetVivo Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc., an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects. Its clinical development program for HEPZATO is the FOCUS clinical trial for patients with hepatic dominant ocular melanoma to investigate objective response rate in metastatic ocular melanoma. The company also provides HEPZATO as a stand-alone medical device for sale under the CHEMOSAT Hepatic Delivery System for Melphalan trade name for medical centers to treat a range of liver cancers in Europe. Delcath Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

