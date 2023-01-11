Comparing Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) & InterPrivate III Financial Partners (NYSE:IPVF)

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) and InterPrivate III Financial Partners (NYSE:IPVF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Robinhood Markets and InterPrivate III Financial Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Robinhood Markets 3 5 4 0 2.08 InterPrivate III Financial Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus target price of $11.64, indicating a potential upside of 33.52%. Given Robinhood Markets’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Robinhood Markets is more favorable than InterPrivate III Financial Partners.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

58.8% of Robinhood Markets shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.9% of InterPrivate III Financial Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of Robinhood Markets shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Robinhood Markets has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InterPrivate III Financial Partners has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Robinhood Markets and InterPrivate III Financial Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Robinhood Markets $1.82 billion 4.26 -$3.69 billion ($7.29) -1.20 InterPrivate III Financial Partners N/A N/A -$1.11 million N/A N/A

InterPrivate III Financial Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Robinhood Markets.

Profitability

This table compares Robinhood Markets and InterPrivate III Financial Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Robinhood Markets -149.53% -11.92% -3.86% InterPrivate III Financial Partners N/A 1,026.02% 3.43%

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade. Robinhood Markets, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About InterPrivate III Financial Partners

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the businesses in the financial services industry. The company was formerly known as InterPrivate II Financial Holdings Corp. and changed its name to InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. in January 6, 2021. InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

