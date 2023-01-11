Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CAG. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Conagra Brands from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.45.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

CAG opened at $40.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.49. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $41.30. The stock has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.57.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $2,045,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,125.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $2,045,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,125.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $221,076.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Conagra Brands

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,457,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,209,000 after buying an additional 640,197 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,918,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,943,000 after buying an additional 2,969,072 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,151,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,055,000 after buying an additional 401,379 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 10.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,716,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,616,000 after buying an additional 841,538 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,387,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,694,000 after buying an additional 57,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

See Also

