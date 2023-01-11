Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Truist Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 46.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Confluent from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Confluent from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Confluent from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Confluent from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Confluent from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.36.

Confluent Price Performance

Shares of Confluent stock opened at $20.53 on Monday. Confluent has a one year low of $16.48 and a one year high of $81.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.76 and its 200 day moving average is $24.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40). The business had revenue of $151.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.39 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 55.60% and a negative net margin of 85.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Confluent news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 7,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $177,207.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 330,723 shares in the company, valued at $7,643,008.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Confluent news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $4,875,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 7,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $177,207.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 330,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,643,008.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 829,987 shares of company stock worth $18,552,363. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Confluent

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Confluent by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,877,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,650 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Confluent by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,189,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,656,000 after buying an additional 78,339 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Confluent by 6.8% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 7,329,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,496,000 after buying an additional 465,214 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Confluent by 79.9% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,575,000 after buying an additional 2,356,700 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Confluent by 29.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,208,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,543,000 after buying an additional 500,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

