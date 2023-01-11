Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target Cut to $278.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $288.00 to $278.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on STZ. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $281.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $249.00 to $245.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.63.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $220.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a PE ratio of 628.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $207.59 and a twelve month high of $261.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.59.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.06). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 10.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $1,042,207.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,102 shares in the company, valued at $6,781,733.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,869,978. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,203,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,724,000 after purchasing an additional 392,964 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,488,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,134 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,582,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,276,000 after purchasing an additional 884,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,376,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,412,000 after purchasing an additional 176,991 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

