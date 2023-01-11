Contrasting Lanvin Group (LANV) and Its Peers

Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV – Get Rating) is one of 721 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Lanvin Group to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lanvin Group and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Lanvin Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lanvin Group N/A $20.88 million 17.73 Lanvin Group Competitors $1.90 billion $107.98 million 23.17

Lanvin Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Lanvin Group. Lanvin Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

50.0% of Lanvin Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Lanvin Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Lanvin Group has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lanvin Group’s rivals have a beta of 0.06, suggesting that their average stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Lanvin Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lanvin Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Lanvin Group Competitors 114 594 893 18 2.50

Lanvin Group presently has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.11%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 59.11%. Given Lanvin Group’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lanvin Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Lanvin Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lanvin Group N/A -60.73% 4.33% Lanvin Group Competitors 11.88% -78.38% 2.00%

Summary

Lanvin Group rivals beat Lanvin Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Lanvin Group

(Get Rating)

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited manufactures and sells fashion apparel, accessories, and fragrances for men and women. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, China. Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Fosun International Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Lanvin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lanvin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.