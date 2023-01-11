Contrasting Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) and Diamond Wellness (OTCMKTS:POTN)

Diamond Wellness (OTCMKTS:POTN – Get Rating) and Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Diamond Wellness and Natural Alternatives International.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamond Wellness 0 0 0 0 N/A Natural Alternatives International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

Diamond Wellness has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Natural Alternatives International has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Diamond Wellness and Natural Alternatives International's revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Wellness $9.68 million 0.00 -$5.59 million N/A N/A Natural Alternatives International $170.97 million 0.34 $10.71 million $1.41 6.76

Natural Alternatives International has higher revenue and earnings than Diamond Wellness.

Profitability

This table compares Diamond Wellness and Natural Alternatives International's net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Wellness N/A N/A N/A Natural Alternatives International 4.84% 9.78% 6.10%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.9% of Natural Alternatives International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Diamond Wellness shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of Natural Alternatives International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Natural Alternatives International beats Diamond Wellness on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diamond Wellness

Diamond Wellness Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) oil products. It offers flavored and unflavored oils; vaping pens and additives; edibles, such as chewable gummies and lollipops; capsules; beverage energy/relaxation shots; topical application creams in various concentrations; dog and cat wellness products in various dosages and delivery formats; skin care, bath, and body products; and hemp flowers. The company provides its products under various brands, including Diamond CBD, Chill, Relax, MediPets, and Meds BioTech, as well as various other brands. It sells its products through distributors and resellers, as well as through its Website. The company was formerly known as PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. Diamond Wellness Holdings Inc. is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products. The company also provides strategic partnering services, such as customized product formulation, clinical study design and support, manufacturing, marketing support, international regulatory and label law compliance, international product registration, packaging in multiple formats and labeling design, scientific research, proprietary ingredients, customer-specific nutritional product formulation, product testing and evaluation, packaging and delivery system design, regulatory review, and international product registration assistance. In addition, it sells beta-alanine ingredient under the CarnoSyn and SR CarnoSyn names. The company manufactures products in various forms, including capsules, tablets, chewable wafers, and powders. Its private-label contract manufacturing customers include companies that market nutritional supplements through direct sales marketing channels, direct to consumer e-commerce channels, and retail stores. Natural Alternatives International, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

