Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Purchased by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Corning by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,008,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $630,470,000 after buying an additional 5,451,525 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,151,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,814 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 197.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,499 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 298.8% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 987,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,100,000 after purchasing an additional 739,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after purchasing an additional 671,480 shares in the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GLW opened at $35.84 on Wednesday. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $43.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.18.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Corning had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Fox Advisors downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.09.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

