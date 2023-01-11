Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Costamare from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get Costamare alerts:

Costamare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMRE opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.42. Costamare has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $18.01.

Costamare Announces Dividend

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Costamare had a net margin of 46.07% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $289.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.87 million. On average, research analysts predict that Costamare will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.56%.

Institutional Trading of Costamare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Costamare by 104.7% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 213,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 109,300 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Costamare during the third quarter worth approximately $308,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Costamare by 90.4% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 79,954 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 37,972 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Costamare by 1,053.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costamare by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 151,980 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

About Costamare

(Get Rating)

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.