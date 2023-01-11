Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,622 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 239.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 100.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 703.5% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 3,018.9% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CTRA opened at $25.08 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.21 and its 200-day moving average is $27.86. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.39 and a 12 month high of $36.55. The firm has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Equities analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.85%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 12.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

In other news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $138,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 225,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,239,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

