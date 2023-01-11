Country Club Bank GFN Acquires 13,298 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Country Club Bank GFN increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 287,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,298 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 1.2% of Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $12,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 315.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 246.1% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $47.62 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.48. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $57.43. The company has a market capitalization of $267.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.15.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

