Country Club Bank GFN Acquires 227 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Country Club Bank GFN raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,563 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 57,172 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,752,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 66,187 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,501,000 after buying an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,770 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

NIKE Stock Up 0.8 %

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,882 shares of company stock worth $2,831,011 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE opened at $125.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $153.60. The company has a market cap of $197.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.09.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

