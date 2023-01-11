Country Club Bank GFN Acquires 245 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Country Club Bank GFN raised its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,305 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Stryker by 5.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,403,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,781,432,000 after purchasing an additional 502,935 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Stryker by 22.9% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,554,244 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $508,116,000 after purchasing an additional 476,512 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Stryker by 2.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,484,857 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $494,315,000 after purchasing an additional 53,790 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Stryker by 14.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,381,754 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $636,763,000 after purchasing an additional 294,091 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Stryker by 8.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,309,931 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $459,515,000 after purchasing an additional 186,134 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,972 shares of company stock valued at $16,742,191. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $263.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $235.39 and a 200-day moving average of $219.81. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $279.28. The company has a market cap of $99.83 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 46.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.68.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

