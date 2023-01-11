Country Club Bank GFN Acquires 559 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Country Club Bank GFN boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,688 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,963 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Starbucks by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Starbucks by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,352 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks
In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Starbucks Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of SBUX stock opened at $106.00 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $107.00. The company has a market capitalization of $121.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.97.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.
Starbucks Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.18%.
Starbucks Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
Further Reading
