Country Club Bank GFN Boosts Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Country Club Bank GFN boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 42.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,577,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,340 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 92.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,951,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,201 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 142.2% during the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,631,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,743 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 279,012.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,232,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,099 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 120.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,965,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,726 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $31.84 on Wednesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $41.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.45 and a 200-day moving average of $26.34.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

