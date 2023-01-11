Country Club Bank GFN Buys 109 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Country Club Bank GFN boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 51.9% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 222.2% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 79.1% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 507.0% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.3 %

Honeywell International stock opened at $211.34 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $213.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $142.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $221.89.

Insider Activity

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.50.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

