Country Club Bank GFN Buys 633 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Country Club Bank GFN grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,812,000 after purchasing an additional 286,169 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.8 %

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,261.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,261.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $177.85 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.37 and a 12-month high of $186.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $181.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

