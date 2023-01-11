Country Club Bank GFN Cuts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Country Club Bank GFN decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Trading Up 0.1 %

ORCL opened at $86.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $233.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.62 and its 200 day moving average is $75.02. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $89.52.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 189.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Oracle to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200 over the last quarter. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.