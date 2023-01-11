Country Club Bank GFN Grows Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Country Club Bank GFN raised its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Linde were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,682,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LIN. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $353.00 to $344.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Linde to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Linde to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $352.35.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $322.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $347.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $328.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.12. The company has a market capitalization of $158.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.90%.

In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

