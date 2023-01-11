Country Club Bank GFN Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Country Club Bank GFN grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $473,000. White Pine Investment CO increased its holdings in PayPal by 9.5% in the third quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 61,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its holdings in PayPal by 18.0% in the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 42,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 1.8% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 406,046 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,948,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 4.5% in the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 15,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $77.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.45. The company has a market cap of $88.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $192.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PYPL. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna downgraded PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PayPal from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.14.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

