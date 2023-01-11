Country Club Bank GFN Has $2.40 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Country Club Bank GFN boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 298.9% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 6,088.9% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,871,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 626.2% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,320,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,320,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,014 shares of company stock worth $9,336,898 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.

Shares of KO stock opened at $62.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $268.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 76.86%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

