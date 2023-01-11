Country Club Bank GFN Has $773,000 Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Country Club Bank GFN increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 57.8% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on CL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CL stock opened at $78.31 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $85.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

