Country Club Bank GFN Has $815,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Country Club Bank GFN raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,185.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,742,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $822,265,000 after purchasing an additional 18,206,102 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,219,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $471,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395,701 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48,227,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,008,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084,415 shares in the last quarter. Yale University raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,621,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,941,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042,532 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.50 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $51.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.23 and its 200-day moving average is $39.51.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

