Country Club Bank GFN Has $837,000 Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Country Club Bank GFN lessened its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Gouws Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total transaction of $114,216.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,401,918.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total value of $4,830,838.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total value of $114,216.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,401,918.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,339 shares of company stock valued at $13,872,361. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Several brokerages have commented on DE. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $520.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $423.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.05.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $437.43 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $425.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $375.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 20.57%.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

