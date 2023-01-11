Country Club Bank GFN Raises Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Country Club Bank GFN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.38 and a 200-day moving average of $49.48. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $54.51.

