Country Club Bank GFN Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Country Club Bank GFN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 155.0% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 32.6% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $124.15 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $105.59 and a 1-year high of $133.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.28.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

