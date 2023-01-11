Country Club Bank GFN Sells 4,945 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Country Club Bank GFN lessened its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,945 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FHN. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in First Horizon by 227.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,751,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,174,000 after buying an additional 6,773,903 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in First Horizon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,519,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in First Horizon by 20.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,717,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861,554 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in First Horizon by 62.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,302,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,666,000. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $3,456,015.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 527,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,045,502.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $3,456,015.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 527,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,045,502.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $881,789.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 169,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,120,518.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Horizon Price Performance

FHN opened at $24.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $24.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.48.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $875.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

