Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,759 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the second quarter worth $29,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cousins Properties by 285.9% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 461.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 138.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CUZ. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cousins Properties to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

CUZ stock opened at $24.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.36. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12 month low of $21.72 and a 12 month high of $41.69. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.84%.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

