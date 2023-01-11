Cowen Lowers InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) Price Target to $45.00

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Cowen from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INM opened at $2.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of -0.27. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $35.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.52.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported ($4.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.25) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter. InMed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 169.59% and a negative net margin of 1,356.41%. Research analysts anticipate that InMed Pharmaceuticals will post -17.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InMed Pharmaceuticals

InMed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals stock. Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. ( NASDAQ:INM Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 61,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Empery Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.44% of InMed Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of prescription-based products. The company operates through two segments, the InMed and the BayMedica. The InMed segment researches and develops cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals products. The BayMedica segment develops proprietary manufacturing technologies to produce and sell rare cannabinoids for the health and wellness industry.

