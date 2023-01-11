Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) to Neutral

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Ellington Financial Stock Performance

Shares of EFC stock opened at $13.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $798.40 million, a P/E ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 21.09 and a quick ratio of 21.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.96. Ellington Financial has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $18.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $36.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.03 million. Ellington Financial had a negative net margin of 40.37% and a positive return on equity of 9.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ellington Financial by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 54.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.