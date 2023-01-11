Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) to Neutral

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.95% from the stock’s current price.

KIM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

NYSE:KIM opened at $20.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.04. Kimco Realty has a 12 month low of $17.71 and a 12 month high of $26.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 55.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.40.

In other Kimco Realty news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $301,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,338,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,891,588.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Kimco Realty by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 82,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter valued at $557,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter valued at $2,351,000. National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter valued at $22,589,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,483,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,151 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

