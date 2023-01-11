Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) to Neutral

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $160.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.41% from the company’s previous close.

MAA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $154.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $141.13 and a 52 week high of $220.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.13 and its 200 day moving average is $163.87.

In other news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $149,211.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 835 shares in the company, valued at $135,278.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 242 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $37,231.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,299.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $149,211.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 835 shares in the company, valued at $135,278.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,021 shares of company stock worth $472,296. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,086,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,959,753,000 after buying an additional 141,902 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,880,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,650,626,000 after buying an additional 547,369 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 45.0% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,889,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $913,212,000 after buying an additional 1,827,696 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,706,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $822,103,000 after buying an additional 44,034 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,074,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $537,034,000 after buying an additional 339,226 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

