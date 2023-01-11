Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) to Underperform

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MOS. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mosaic to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.93.
Mosaic Stock Performance
Mosaic stock opened at $44.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.22. Mosaic has a twelve month low of $37.08 and a twelve month high of $79.28.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Mosaic
The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.
Further Reading
