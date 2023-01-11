Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) to Underperform

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MOS. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mosaic to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.93.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Stock Performance

Mosaic stock opened at $44.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.22. Mosaic has a twelve month low of $37.08 and a twelve month high of $79.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Mosaic

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Mosaic during the third quarter valued at $2,911,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter worth $592,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter worth $296,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 5.3% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 68.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.