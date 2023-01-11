Critical Analysis: Lanvin Group (LANV) versus The Competition

Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV – Get Rating) is one of 721 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Lanvin Group to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Lanvin Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lanvin Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Lanvin Group Competitors 114 594 893 18 2.50

Lanvin Group currently has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 11.11%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 59.11%. Given Lanvin Group’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lanvin Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lanvin Group N/A -60.73% 4.33% Lanvin Group Competitors 11.88% -78.38% 2.00%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Lanvin Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Lanvin Group has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lanvin Group’s rivals have a beta of 0.06, meaning that their average share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.0% of Lanvin Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Lanvin Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lanvin Group and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lanvin Group N/A $20.88 million 17.73 Lanvin Group Competitors $1.90 billion $107.98 million 23.17

Lanvin Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Lanvin Group. Lanvin Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Lanvin Group rivals beat Lanvin Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Lanvin Group Company Profile

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited manufactures and sells fashion apparel, accessories, and fragrances for men and women. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, China. Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Fosun International Limited.

