Critical Contrast: ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT) vs. BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS)

ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT – Get Rating) and BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.8% of BioLife Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 73.0% of ADM Tronics Unlimited shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of BioLife Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for ADM Tronics Unlimited and BioLife Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADM Tronics Unlimited 0 0 0 0 N/A BioLife Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

BioLife Solutions has a consensus price target of $31.20, indicating a potential upside of 49.93%. Given BioLife Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BioLife Solutions is more favorable than ADM Tronics Unlimited.

This table compares ADM Tronics Unlimited and BioLife Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADM Tronics Unlimited -33.97% -68.41% -35.18% BioLife Solutions -67.70% -7.50% -6.49%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ADM Tronics Unlimited and BioLife Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADM Tronics Unlimited $3.21 million N/A -$1.38 million ($0.02) -3.78 BioLife Solutions $119.16 million 7.47 -$7.64 million ($2.48) -8.39

ADM Tronics Unlimited has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BioLife Solutions. BioLife Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ADM Tronics Unlimited, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

ADM Tronics Unlimited has a beta of -0.17, meaning that its share price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioLife Solutions has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BioLife Solutions beats ADM Tronics Unlimited on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ADM Tronics Unlimited

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronics for non-invasive medical and other applications in the United States, Australia, Asia, and Europe. It operates through Electronics, Chemical, and Engineering segments. The company offers proprietary devices for use in diagnostics and therapeutics of humans and animals; and electronic controllers for spas and hot tubs. It also provides water-based primers and adhesives; water-based coatings and resins; water-based chemical additives; and anti-static conductive paints, coatings, and other products. In addition, the company offers water-based, adhesive and related topical formulations for use in maxillofacial prosthetic medical applications; and for professional makeup applications primarily for film, TV, and theatrical productions. Further, it provides research, development, regulatory, and engineering services for the design, development, and manufacturing of medical devices, electronics, and other technologies and products, as well as medical electronic therapeutic technology. The company was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Northvale, New Jersey.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc. develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies. It offers proprietary biopreservation media products, including HypoThermosol FRS and CryoStor that are formulated to mitigate preservation-induced, delayed-onset cell damage and death; and the ThawSTAR line that includes automated vial and cryobag thawing products that control the heat and timing of the thawing process of biologic materials. The company also provides evo shipping containers that are cloud-connected passive storage and transport containers for temperature-sensitive biologics and pharmaceuticals; liquid nitrogen laboratory freezers, cryogenic equipment, and accessories; and biological and pharmaceutical storage services. It markets and sells its products directly, as well as through third party distributors. BioLife Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

