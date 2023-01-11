Critical Review: South Pacific Resources (NYSE:SPB) & Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX)

South Pacific Resources (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) and Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares South Pacific Resources and Amprius Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets South Pacific Resources 2.29% 4.25% 0.95% Amprius Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for South Pacific Resources and Amprius Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score South Pacific Resources 0 2 6 0 2.75 Amprius Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

South Pacific Resources currently has a consensus target price of $78.33, suggesting a potential upside of 22.32%. Amprius Technologies has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 134.90%. Given Amprius Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Amprius Technologies is more favorable than South Pacific Resources.

This table compares South Pacific Resources and Amprius Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio South Pacific Resources $3.13 billion 0.83 $72.50 million $1.75 36.59 Amprius Technologies $2.77 million 181.74 -$9.90 million N/A N/A

South Pacific Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Amprius Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.3% of South Pacific Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of South Pacific Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

South Pacific Resources beats Amprius Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About South Pacific Resources

(Get Rating)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. is a consumer products and home essentials company, which engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents. The firm operates through the following segments: Home and Personal Care (HPC), Global Pet Care (GPC), and Home and Garden (H&G). The GPC segment focuses on the pet care business. The H&G segment is involved in the home and garden, cleaning products, and insect control business. The HPC segment includes the small kitchen and personal care appliances business. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Middleton, WI.

About Amprius Technologies

(Get Rating)

Amprius Technologies, Inc. produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries for use in the aerospace, defense, and electric vehicle applications. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

