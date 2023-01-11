Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $152.38.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Up 0.4 %

CFR stock opened at $132.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.92 and a 200 day moving average of $135.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52 week low of $112.67 and a 52 week high of $160.60.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $479.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.68 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 14.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is presently 46.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total value of $294,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,728,184.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,382,000 after buying an additional 676,467 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 237.9% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 728,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,310,000 after buying an additional 512,856 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 11.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,224,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,590,000 after buying an additional 419,766 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,412,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $715,641,000 after buying an additional 368,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,252,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $826,700,000 after buying an additional 234,639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

See Also

