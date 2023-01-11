Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Cummins to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cummins to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cummins from $222.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $254.25.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI stock opened at $247.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Cummins has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $254.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $243.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.19. The firm has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. Analysts predict that Cummins will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cummins news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total value of $237,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,979.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 7,610 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total transaction of $1,902,956.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,822,556.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total value of $237,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,979.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,348 shares of company stock valued at $26,034,039 in the last 90 days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cummins

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMI. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

